Nobody puts Benjamin Brafman in the corner when it comes to defending Martin Shkreli.

Brafman, the former Catskills stand-up comic-turned-high-powered criminal defense lawyer, tried to deliver a killer punch line to prosecutors and their evidence Thursday as he asked jurors to acquit his client Shkreli of securities fraud and other charges.

Brafman used a bag of potato chips, a Borscht Belt joke, and jibes about "rich people B.S." to blast claims that Shkreli was a Ponzi schemer instead of an oddball genius devoted to building a successful drug company to repay his hedge-fund investors.

"This is not a case where anybody was defrauded!" Brafman yelled in Brooklyn, New York, federal court, during closing arguments.

"If you're committing fraud, you don't care about your victims."

"He's not a Ponzi guy that takes the money and is buying Cadillacs and yachts," Brafman said. "No one who invested with Martin Shkreli ever suffered any economic harm."

Brafman also called Shkreli "maybe one of the most extraordinary minds of his generation."

"He's an honest kid," the lawyer said.

But "in terms of people skills? He's impossible!" Brafman said of Shkreli, who for the past two years has reveled in his Internet troll persona while defending his raising the price of an anti-parasite drug by 5,000 percent.

Brafman's argument came after a prosecutor painstakingly detailed the government's case against Shkreli in a nearly five-hour summation.