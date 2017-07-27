Three GOP senators shred 'skinny' Obamacare repeal — but leave the door open to voting for it

Three Republican senators — enough to sink a majority vote — said that they will only support the GOP's "skinny" Obamacare repeal bill if they get assurances that a better plan will get hashed out in a conference committee with the House.

In the latest twist in a bizarre legislative process, Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., John McCain, R-Ariz., and Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., slammed the proposal to roll back parts of Obamacare while leaving the door open to voting for it.

Graham said he could not support a "half-assed" plan that he called "politically" the "dumbest thing in history." But he added that he could back the bill if he is promised that lawmakers could strike a better Obamacare replacement deal in conference.

Johnson said the plan was sold to senators as "a vehicle to get to conference." McCain added that he is "voting no unless I see that there is a path to a conference."

Essentially, the senators said they would back the plan only with the assurance that the House will not pass the same bill.

Supporting the plan carries risks for senators who do not want it to become law. The House could simply approve it and send it to President Donald Trump's desk to end the months long struggle to repeal Obamacare, a key GOP promise for the last seven years.

A conference committee can form when the Senate and House pass differing versions of bills and aim to strike one agreement that both chambers can then vote to approve. The House already passed an Obamacare replacement plan, the highly unpopular American Health Care Act.

Senate Republicans have not unveiled text yet of a "skinny" repeal bill, which they aim to pass on Thursday night or Friday. Provisions of it may depend on what can garner a majority of support in the Senate during a string of upcoming votes.