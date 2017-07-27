Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Thursday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are modestly higher after Wednesday's market gains. It's another busy day for earnings while we also get jobless claims numbers and durable goods data.

-Comcast, the parent of NBC Universal, reported earnings that beat Wall Street expectations on profit and revenue. The stock is trading higher in the pre-market. Facebook shares hit all-time highs in the pre-market after it beat earnings expectations on all fronts and lowered its spending guidance. Twitter shares are under pressure this morning. It beat Wall Street expectations on earnings and revenue, but reported flat user growth.

OBAMACARE REPLACEMENT

-The Senate failed to pass a straight repeal of Obamacare Wednesday. Now, Republicans will try to pass a so-called "skinny bill" that would just repeal Obamacare mandates. The CBO just released a study that says that bill would leave 16 million more people uninsured over the next decade. The insurance industry is warning Congress not to pass the measure.