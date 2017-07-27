The 15 most expensive places to buy a home in the US

As one of the oldest adages in real estate goes, home value is all about location, location, location — especially when it comes to price.

Home prices are on the rise across the U.S., especially in cities with a shortage of new developments and entry-level properties. Some places are so short on properties that bidding wars break out, driving home prices up even further.

The National Association of Realtors tracks the median sale prices of homes across every metro area in the U.S., revealing where you'll have to shell out the most to become a homeowner.

As of the first quarter of 2017, here are the most expensive places to buy a home.