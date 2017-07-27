Moscow is a city of rediscovery. It’s a place whose residents are reclaiming and resuming their heritage, a world of classics; from art to architecture to literature and music. Some 25 years after the collapse of the Soviet Union, around 35 million tourists visit Russia, and many of them start with its capital.

CNBC’s “Trailblazers” host Tania Bryer had a personal tour of the city by one of its most well-known faces, the supermodel and philanthropist Natalia Vodianova. Together, they explored Moscow’s iconic Kremlin and St. Basil’s Cathedral in Red Square, one of the model’s favorite restaurants Cafe Pushkin, and visited Vodianova’s home town of Nizhny Novgorod, where her charity the Naked Heart Foundation opened its first children’s play area. Vodianova also recommended her favorite shops and attractions in the capital, including the world-renowned Bolshoi theater.