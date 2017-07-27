Nike's CEO just took a 71 percent pay cut. Here are 5 other execs who've had their incomes slashed

Nike's CEO Mark Parker will be taking a drastic pay cut this year to the tune of 71 percent of his income, according to CNN Money, which looked at the company's regulatory filings. That means his compensation will go from $47.6 million to $13.9 million.

To put it into perspective, in 2016, Parker claimed the No. 14 spot in the New York Times' ranking of highest paid CEOs.

The pay cut comes after a year of poor sales and a layoff of 1,000 employees in June.

CNBC Make It contacted Nike for comment, but the company could not be reached.

