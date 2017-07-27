Paul Ryan: House 'is willing' to work with Senate on health-care plan

House Speaker Paul Ryan said Thursday that his chamber is open to going to a conference committee to reach an Obamacare repeal deal with the Senate — but expressed doubts that his Republican counterparts could pass any major overhaul of the health-care system.

"If moving forward requires a conference committee, that is something the House is willing to do," Ryan said in a statement. "The reality, however, is that repealing and replacing Obamacare still ultimately requires the Senate to produce 51 votes for an actual plan."

Ryan's statement came after four Republican senators shredded the GOP's "skinny" Obamacare repeal plan, but said they could vote for it if they got an assurance that they could craft something better in a conference committee with the House.

It is unclear now if Ryan's statement will satisfy that demand.

Ryan did not specifically say whether the House would take up the skinny repeal plan if the Senate passes it.

