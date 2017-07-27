Procter & Gamble earnings, sales top Wall Street estimates as cost cuts accelerate

Procter & Gamble CFO: Our best days are ahead of us 45 Mins Ago | 08:28

Procter & Gamble, the maker of Pampers diapers and Crest toothpaste, reported fourth-quarter earnings and sales Thursday that topped analysts' expectations.

In the midst of its efforts to cut unprofitable brands from P&G's portfolio, the consumer-packaged goods company managed to drive costs lower during the quarter, which aided in boosting profit higher.

Cincinnati-based P&G has said it plans to save as much as $10 billion in costs over the next five years.

Here's what the company reported vs. what Wall Street was expecting:

Earnings per share: 85 cents adjusted vs. a forecast for 78 cents adjusted, according to a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate by analysts

Revenue: $16.08 billion vs. an estimate of $16.02 billion

Shares of P&G were climbing around 1.5 percent in premarket trading following the news.

"We met or exceeded each of our going-in objectives for fiscal year 2017 in a challenging macro and competitive environment," David Taylor, P&G CEO, said in a statement.

"We made significant progress on our key priorities: accelerating organic sales growth, continuing to drive strong productivity improvement and cost savings, strengthening our organization and culture and completing moves to simplify and strengthen our product portfolio."

P&G's net sales for the quarter remained flat at $16.08 billion, though the company's quarterly profit climbed 13.5 percent on account of fewer costs.

Net income rose to $2.22 billion, or 82 cents a share not adjusted, from $1.95 billion, or 69 cents per share, one year ago. Adjusted earnings of 85 cents for the period excluded non-core restructuring charges and the results of discontinued operations, P&G said.

The company's total organic sales — which excludes the impact of foreign exchange, mergers and acquisitions — grew two percent on a two percent increase in organic volume.

Bright spots and thus sales drivers in P&G's portfolio for the quarter were in beauty and fabric and home care. Both of these segments saw their organic sales climb 5 percent from a year ago. In beauty, P&G said its skin and personal care products grew sales in the high-single digits, aided by more innovation.

P&G's grooming and health-care segments saw their organic sales fall 1 percent from a year ago. Pricing pressure in the shave care and oral care categories is what drove results lower during the quarter, the company said.

Looking ahead, P&G said it expects earnings to grow 5 percent to 7 percent in 2018, also warning that the first quarter of fiscal 2018 will be the "lowest organic sales and core EPS growth period of the year."

Headwinds from "portfolio choices" and the a recent reduction in Gillette prices across the U.S. are the primary reasons for tough first quarter, the company said, but cost savings are still expected to build as 2018 progresses.

P&G lately has been under increasing pressure by Wall Street to reverse lagging sales and speed profit growth. Then, earlier this month, billionaire hedge-fund manager Nelson Peltz called P&G a "suffocating bureaucracy." Peltz said he's seeking a board seat at P&G after the company rejected his request for one following months of meetings.

Peltz's Trian Fund Management owns about $3.3 billion worth of P&G shares, according to the hedge fund's latest filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Days after Peltz's announcement, P&G moved up the release of its fourth-quarter earnings to July 27 from Aug. 2, citing the company's simplified structure after shedding more than 100 brands as the reason for the change.

P&G's stock has underperformed the market. As of Wednesday's close, shares of P&G have climbed about 5 percent over the past 12 months, and the stock is up about 6 percent for 2017. This, compared to the S&P 500's roughly 11 percent growth since the start of the year.