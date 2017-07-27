Jeff Bezos is now the richest man in the world—and he could also become the first trillionaire

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has surpassed Bill Gates to become the richest person in the world. And he could soon earn yet another distinction.

As CNBC's Robert Frank reports, Amazon's share price jumped by more than $15 per share overnight on Wednesday, edging Bezos past Gates. Bezos now has a net worth of $90.5 billion, according to Forbes data.

Though both Amazon and Microsoft shares could fluctuate in the coming days, Frank predicts that Bezos will likely earn a permanent spot at the top of the list as Amazon continues to flourish.

And as Bezos' wealth balloons, he draws closer to becoming the world's first trillionaire. That's a feat Oxfam, an international network of organizations working to alleviate poverty, reports could happen in the next 25 years, given the exponential growth of existing wealth.