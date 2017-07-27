Samsung's chip division, which propelled it to record second quarter earnings, could be almost twice the size of Intel's entire business.

The South Korean electronics giant reported operating profit of 8.03 trillion Korean won ($7.21 billion) in its semiconductor division in the three months to June, accounting for more than 57 percent of its entire earnings. Revenues came in at 17.58 trillion Korean won or $15.78 billion.

U.S. rival Intel, which is a semiconductor giant, is set to report second quarter earnings after the market close on Thursday. Analysts surveyed by Reuters are expecting an operating profit of $3.89 billion in the second quarter. If that is realized, Samsung's semiconductor business alone would be almost twice the size of Intel's in terms of operating profit.

Samsung first overtook Intel in the first quarter of 2017 when it reported operating profit in its semiconductor unit of 6.31 trillion Korean won or $5.66 billion, more than Intel's $3.9 billion figure. However, revenues were still slightly behind Intel. But the second quarter is shaping up to be the first time Samsung's operating profit and revenues for its chip division, will surpass those of Intel's whole business.