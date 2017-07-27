It's not just millennials who are bad at saving for retirement — small-business owners are also failing to build up a retirement fund.

To that point, 34 percent of entrepreneurs don't currently have a retirement savings plan, according to a new survey by Manta, an online community for small businesses.

Their top reasons for not saving for retirement include insufficient income (37 percent), using previous savings to invest in their business (21 percent) and planning to sell their business to fund their retirement (18 percent).