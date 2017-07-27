The 10 best cities for getting a job in tech beyond Silicon Valley

The verdict is out: While Silicon Valley is home to many of the most desirable tech companies, it is no longer the tech job mecca.

New data research by jobs and recruiting website Glassdoor shows that in the past five years, the share of software-related roles in San Jose, California, the valley's biggest metro area, has declined.

And it's not that there are fewer of these jobs in the United States. In fact, software engineers are the most sought-after employees today. Rather, tech jobs have been moving to other metro areas and sectors, Glassdoor's chief economist Andrew Chamberlain tells CNBC Make It.