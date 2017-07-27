Thalmic Labs CEO hints at what the start-up is building with money from Amazon's Alexa fund

Start-up Thalmic Labs, which received venture funding from Amazon and Intel last year, is working on a wearable device that "will change the way people interact with technology," co-founder and CEO Stephen Lake told CNBC.

"At a really high level what we've been thinking about is what do our interactions as humans with the digital world," Lake said. "What does that look like 5 to 10 years from now?"

Thalmic, based in Waterloo, Ontario, is known for innovating in the area of human-computer interaction. The startup invented the underlying sensor technology that powers Myo, a gesture control armband that was initially envisioned to serve a function similar to the computer keyboard (or mouse) but in the VR environment. The device uses electromyography (EMG), a sensor technology that is typically used in the medical world to pick up electrical impulses from muscles.