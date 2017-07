The importance of education is no secret. Studies have reliably shown that going to school improves your health, makes you happier and raises your income.

The Economic Policy Institute found that education is also correlated with general economic prosperity on a larger scale. According to their report, investments in education attract high-wage employers looking to hire people who know how to think. Residents of those areas go on to make more money and enter higher tax brackets, and the local economy receives an influx of capital.

Here are the most and least educated cities across the U.S.