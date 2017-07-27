If you're tired of dealing with rising child-care costs, pack your bags and move to New Hampshire or North Dakota.

Both states topped the lists of the most affordable states for hiring a nanny and enrolling in daycare, respectively, according to a Care.com survey. Other states with affordable child care include Delaware, Maryland and New Jersey. Meanwhile, Washington, D.C. and Mississippi top the lists of the least affordable jurisdictions for child care.

The average annual cost of a center-based daycare for infants is about $10,468, with prices ranging between $6,605 to $20,209. The average cost for a nanny taking care of one child is $28,905, with costs between $27,019 and $32,677, according to Care.com.

Child-care costs have continued to rise over the past four years. Nearly one in three families reported spending 20 percent or more of their income on child care, according to Care.com.