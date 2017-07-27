This email hack helps Ryan Seacrest finish work each day by 6 p.m.

"A day is busy and calculated and always on schedule," Seacrest tells Business Insider at Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

With early morning hosting duties, Seacrest says he is up and ready by 7 a.m. and in the office by 8 a.m. to get his day started. He goes live with Kelly Ripa at 9 a.m. EST and immediately after that he hosts his west coast radio show. Afterwards, he's checking emails, taking phone calls and checking in on the other projects he's got in the pipeline.

While it's clear that sleeping in is not an option for Seacrest, who says he has no room to hit the snooze button on his alarm clock, the busy television host and producer offers one key email tip that can be vital to cutting down time and communicating effectively.

"Two-line emails, okay. Very, very short emails," Seacrest says.