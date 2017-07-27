This email hack helps Ryan Seacrest finish work each day by 6 p.m.

Kris Connor | Getty Images
Ryan Seacrest speaks during Ryan Seacrest On-Air Live From Macy's Herald Square
Workplace expert Leigh Stringer tells CNBC Make It that typing long messages is the biggest mistake people make when sending work emails.
"A long email is a signal you're using the wrong communication tool," says Stringer, while adding that long emails can also lead to lost information as people don't have time to read them.
On average, American workers accumulate about 500 unread emails and spend approximately 6.3 hours a day checking their messages.
While some professionals may think sending an email is the quickest and most effective way to get a person's attention, Stringer suggests that sometimes stepping away from the internet and picking up the phone is the best way to deliver a message — especially if it's long.
"If it's an open-ended question, an in-depth question or a complex question that requires back and forth banter, it's probably worth a phone call," Stringer says. "You think it's faster communicating over email but it can actually be a time suck."
Seacrest tells Business Insider that efficient phone calls are also a essential to his routine, as he hustles to be done with each work day by 6:30 p.m.
