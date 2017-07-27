VISIT CNBC.COM

This email hack helps Ryan Seacrest finish work each day by 6 p.m.

Ryan Seacrest is one of the busiest men around.

In addition to co-hosting "Live with Kelly and Ryan" every week day morning, Seacrest is also the host of his own radio show and an executive producer of several hit shows like "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." He'll be returning to host the reboot "American Idol," during the 2017-2018 television season.

In an interview with Business Insider, the 42-year-old shares the tips and tricks he uses to maximize every single second of his day as he juggles multiple jobs on both coasts.

Ryan Seacrest
"A day is busy and calculated and always on schedule," Seacrest tells Business Insider at Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

With early morning hosting duties, Seacrest says he is up and ready by 7 a.m. and in the office by 8 a.m. to get his day started. He goes live with Kelly Ripa at 9 a.m. EST and immediately after that he hosts his west coast radio show. Afterwards, he's checking emails, taking phone calls and checking in on the other projects he's got in the pipeline.

While it's clear that sleeping in is not an option for Seacrest, who says he has no room to hit the snooze button on his alarm clock, the busy television host and producer offers one key email tip that can be vital to cutting down time and communicating effectively.

"Two-line emails, okay. Very, very short emails," Seacrest says.

Ryan Seacrest speaks during Ryan Seacrest On-Air Live From Macy's Herald Square
Workplace expert Leigh Stringer tells CNBC Make It that typing long messages is the biggest mistake people make when sending work emails.

"A long email is a signal you're using the wrong communication tool," says Stringer, while adding that long emails can also lead to lost information as people don't have time to read them.

On average, American workers accumulate about 500 unread emails and spend approximately 6.3 hours a day checking their messages.

While some professionals may think sending an email is the quickest and most effective way to get a person's attention, Stringer suggests that sometimes stepping away from the internet and picking up the phone is the best way to deliver a message — especially if it's long.

"If it's an open-ended question, an in-depth question or a complex question that requires back and forth banter, it's probably worth a phone call," Stringer says. "You think it's faster communicating over email but it can actually be a time suck."

Seacrest tells Business Insider that efficient phone calls are also a essential to his routine, as he hustles to be done with each work day by 6:30 p.m.

