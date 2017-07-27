This 27-year-old got fired and went from making $40,000 to over $100,000 as an Instagram star

"I was so blindsided," says Mansfield. "I walked out onto 7th Avenue and literally started crying." The then 25-year-old says she headed home in a state of shock. When she arrived, it finally dawned on her that she was unemployed, which led to a panic attack.

"Around the holidays no one is hiring," says Mansfield. It's impossible to get a job. People are on vacation. I had no idea what I was going to do." But her self-pity didn't last long, which she attributes to her personality.

"In general, I'm a tough person. I don't sit still and I'm always going, going, going," she tells CNBC Make It.

At the time, the recipe developer had only 10,000 Instagram followers but she knew that if she wanted to create a profitable influencer marketing agency she would have to invest in her brand and grow her audience.

"Just posting good pictures isn't enough to build a social media brand," Lorena Garcia, co-founder of Bloguettes, a social media and brand management agency, tells CNBC Make It. "You have to create quality content."

Mansfield began reaching out to friends, past colleagues and brands. She worked from early in the morning until 11 p.m. at night as well as most weekends. She was also constantly checking her email.

"Failure wasn't an option and I was so determined," says Mansfield. "I'm also really independent and didn't want to ask my parents for money." Her hard work began to pay off.

The audience for her Instagram and blog grew rapidly and companies began to reach out to partner with her. Some featured brands on her accounts include Sun Basket, an organic meal delivery service, Rebbl, an herbal drink brand that can be found at Whole Foods, and Equinox gym.

But the increase in interest came with problems of its own.