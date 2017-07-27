This 27-year-old got fired and went from making $40,000 to over $100,000 as an Instagram star

During the holiday season, most Americans are looking forward to vacations and celebrating with family. But in December 2015, social media star Rachel Mansfield was devastated when she was fired from her job.
The health and wellness social media influencer, who now boasts over 200,000 Instagram followers, says having two crucial traits helped her learn from that experience and become her own boss: knowing her self-worth and having unwavering determination.
As a self-proclaimed "dessert enthusiast," Mansfield's Instagram focuses on her daily eats, new recipes she's testing out, her favorite restaurants and her fitness routine — she's a big fan of barre classes.
The 27-year-old tells CNBC Make It that her parents were actually the first ones to suggest that she turn her budding social media presence into a business. Mansfield recalls sitting with them at a pizza shop when they told her to venture off on her own "because the corporate world would always be there."
However, before losing her job, where she claims she was "under-compensated and undervalued," she felt fairly content working as an executive assistant at a food and beverage company in midtown Manhattan.