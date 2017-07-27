To know if your business will be successful, ask yourself this question

Eddie Huang knows how to sell all kinds of things. He's a chef and restaurateur, author of the book "Fresh Off the Boat: A Memoir" and the host of "Huang's World" on Viceland.

"Being an author or a chef you have a product to sell," Huang told CNBC at OZY Fest.

According to Huang, the best way to sell any kind of product is simple: Be honest. And to him, honesty is about selling an authentic product that you personally approve of.

"Do you actually want to buy what you're selling?" he asks. If the answer is 'yes,' you may be onto something.