Like all teachers, Charles Best wants to see his students succeed. Yet as a high school history teacher at Wings Academy in the Bronx, he saw firsthand the struggles his students faced: No dental care, no winter jackets, no lunch or school supplies.

As a result, Best was spending upward of $500 a year to give students the tools they needed to stay motivated to learn.

After five years of digging into his own pocket, Best came up with a solution: DonorsChoose.org, an online platform that empowers public school teachers across the United States to request funding for the materials and enrichment experiences their students need in order to progress — things like reading materials, whiteboards, audiobooks, math games and lap desks.