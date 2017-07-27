We’re moving toward a cashless society, and lots of people are going to be left behind

This week, I was driving in my neighborhood when I spotted that most American of sights — a bunch of kids running a lemonade stand, waving signs and trying to flag down passing cars. In some ways, it seemed like a great business opportunity — the temperatures where I live have rarely dipped below the high 90s lately. And yet I didn't stop — not because I don't like lemonade (or kids), but because I simply don't carry cash anymore, and I'm fairly sure the neighbor children weren't taking credit cards.
This got me thinking about all the people and sectors of our economy that are still dependent on cash, and how they might be affected by our increasingly cashless society.
