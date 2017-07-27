We’re moving toward a cashless society, and lots of people are going to be left behind

What we need are solutions for the rest of society, and especially for those without access to the internet and phones to be able to receive non-cash payments. What about an app that allows patrons or would-be donors to set up a transaction in an app, and allows the recipient to walk into a bank or store to pick it up in cash with a privately shared code? Or an app that allows users of basic smartphones to receive payments and carry a balance without creating an ongoing relationship with the payer? What about a service that would provide meals, access to beds and other facilities, or other needed items to the homeless based on donations from smartphone users?

Technology has such an enormous potential to reduce friction and make payments simpler, but what we need are innovations that do the same on the receiving end, including in ways that don't themselves require technological solutions.

Calling on the tech industry to step up to big societal problems has been something of a theme lately in my columns, but I can't help but think that this is yet another area where those already most on the fringes of society will just be left further marginalized by technology rather than brought into the fold by it. It doesn't need to be that way: The bright minds that have created so many technologies that help us deal with our "first-world problems" can surely find ways to help those with more biting and pressing challenges as our society continues to evolve.

