What young Jeff Bezos wanted to be when he grew up—it had nothing to do with e-commerce

The success of e-commerce juggernaut Amazon pushed founder and CEO Jeff Bezos to become the world's richest person on Thursday, dethroning Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

But Bezos, who also is the founder of space travel company Blue Origin, didn't dream of becoming an e-commerce billionaire.

When he was young, Bezos' focus went to his love of outer space. Born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in 1964, Bezos remembers watching Neil Armstrong land on the moon in 1969.

"I fell in love with the idea of space and space exploration and space travel when I was 5 years old," Bezos tells Charlie Rose. "I watched Neil Armstrong step onto the moon. You don't choose your passions, your passions choose you. I — so I am infected with this idea. I couldn't ever stop thinking about space. I have been thinking about it ever since then."