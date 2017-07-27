What young Jeff Bezos wanted to be when he grew up—it had nothing to do with e-commerce

The experience was humbling for Bezos, who had previously far excelled easily.
"I would say it was a combination of shocking and awe inspiring. It was sort of, 'Wow, this is incredible that some people can process these incredibly abstract concepts so gracefully'... So anyway, I realized that I was going to be a mediocre theoretical physicist... Mediocre theoretical physicists make no progress. They spend all their time understanding other people's progress."
When he decided to let go of his theoretical physicist dreams, Bezos switched his major to computer science, according to a 1999 feature from Wired. After college, Bezos worked for several years in finance, including at hedge fund D. E. Shaw, where he had the idea to sell books over the Internet, according to the Wired feature.
The rest is history: Books became books and movies and music. And soon the e-commerce platform added more wares to its roster. Today, with a market cap of about $500 billion, Amazon sells almost everything imaginable including groceries, toilet paper and furniture.
And though Bezos has become a billionaire 90 times over thanks to e-commerce, he's still a space-junkie at heart.
"Basically what I am doing right now is taking my Amazon winnings and investing them," Bezos says to Rose. "Every time you see me sell stock on Amazon, it's send more money to the Blue Origin team."
