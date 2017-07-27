    ×

    White House

    The United States is a 'disruptive start-up,' according to White House’s Scaramucci

    • White House communications director likens U.S. to Uber, Airbnb.
    • Anthony Scaramucci says the country is a 'disruptive start-up'.
    • He claims a trade deal between the U.S. and the U.K. will "100 percent" happen after Brexit.
    Anthony Scaramucci answers reporters' questions during the daily White House press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House July 21, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    Say "disruptive start-up," and most people will think of Uber or Airbnb. Anthony Scaramucci thinks of the United States of America.

    The White House's newly installed communications director likened the U.S. to some of the world's most formidable corporates Wednesday, saying it's a nation intent on treading its own path.

    "This nation is a disruptive start-up," Scaramucci told the BBC's "Newsnight" program on Wednesday evening.

    "It was a group of rich guys that got together and said, you know what, we're going to break away from the other country and start our own country," Scaramucci said in Washington, referencing the American Revolution.

    Scaramucci, who was brought into the role last Friday following Sean Spicer's departure as press secretary, said President Donald Trump would aim to replicate this overhaul by aligning U.S. politics more closely with average American people.

    "The president is bringing it back to its roots of disruption. We're going to disrupt and half the political system to take care of the American people," he said from Washington.

    A US-UK trade deal is '100%' going to happen

    Scaramucci also proffered that a post-Brexit trade deal between the U.S. and the U.K. would "100 percent" happen.

    "(Trump) loves the U.K. Don't you want a trade deal for your great nation?" he asked.

    It comes after a meeting earlier this week between U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Britain's Trade Secretary Liam Fox, in which the pair sought to lay the "ground work" to ensure continued trade once the U.K. leaves the EU.

    "(Trump)'s about fair and equal trade. He just wants it to be reciprocal," Scaramucci said.

    The duo is also hoping to enhance the arrangement with a new free trade deal between the U.K. and the U.S., Britain's second-biggest trade partner after the EU. However, EU law forbids such formal negotiations until after the U.K. leaves the bloc in March 2019.

