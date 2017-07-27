The United States is a 'disruptive start-up,' according to White House’s Scaramucci

Say "disruptive start-up," and most people will think of Uber or Airbnb. Anthony Scaramucci thinks of the United States of America.

The White House's newly installed communications director likened the U.S. to some of the world's most formidable corporates Wednesday, saying it's a nation intent on treading its own path.

"This nation is a disruptive start-up," Scaramucci told the BBC's "Newsnight" program on Wednesday evening.

"It was a group of rich guys that got together and said, you know what, we're going to break away from the other country and start our own country," Scaramucci said in Washington, referencing the American Revolution.

Scaramucci, who was brought into the role last Friday following Sean Spicer's departure as press secretary, said President Donald Trump would aim to replicate this overhaul by aligning U.S. politics more closely with average American people.

"The president is bringing it back to its roots of disruption. We're going to disrupt and half the political system to take care of the American people," he said from Washington.