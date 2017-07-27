"Fast Money" final trades: GILD, UAL and more 15 Hours Ago | 01:09

The "Fast Money" traders gave their final trades of the day.

Pete Najarian is a buyer of Wynn Resorts (WYNN).

Tim Seymour is a buyer of United Airlines (UAL).

Dan Nathan is a seller of Gilead (GILD).

Guy Adami is a buyer of Juniper (JNPR).

Trader disclosure: On July 27, 2017 the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders:

Pete is long calls AA, AVGO, BAC, BUD, CHK, CHRW, CMCSA, CPN, DAL, EOG, FB, FCAU, MDLZ, MU, PG, PHM, RF, SCSS, SFM, SGMS, STX, TECK, UNP, X, XLF. Pete Najarian is long stock AAP, AAPL, BAC, BKE, CHRW, DIS, DLTR, FSLR, GILD, GIS, GE, GM, IBM, K, KO, KORS, LEN, MRK, MSFT, MU, PEP, PFE, SCSS, TXT, UAL, UNP, V, WDC, WFT, WYNN. Pete sold calls: AKS, C, LNG, TSM, VIPS, YELP. Pete bought calls: DAL, FB, SCSS, SGMS. Pete sold stock: CELG, KMX, KR, KSU. Pete bought stock: TXT. Pete sold LOW puts.

Tim Seymour is long AMZA, APC, BAC, C, CCJ, CLF, CSCO, DAL, DVYE, EEM, EWM, FB, FXI, GM, GOOGL, INTC, LOW, MAT, MCD, MOS, MPEL, RACE, RAI, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, T, TWTR, UA, VALE, VIAB, VOD, VRX. Tim is short IWM, XRT, SPY.

Dan Nathan is Long Sept xlf puts. Dan is also long INTC, GE, M, SNAP, and T.

Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC, Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.