3 reasons why millennials want to work for Google and Amazon so badly

Tech companies like Apple, Google, Amazon and Microsoft top the list of employers that millennials want to work for. Why? Because they give young professionals what they want most: career growth, flexibility and a sense of purpose.

In fact, tech companies represent four out of the top five employers millennials want to work for most.

That's according to a recent study by the survey development platform SurveyMonkey. "Millennials are primarily interested in opportunities for career growth," Jon Cohen, chief research officer at SurveyMonkey, tells CNBC Make It. "Look at Microsoft, Apple, Google. They all have that same characteristic: growth."

The survey was conducted online among a national sample of 13,882 adults.