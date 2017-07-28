Amazon earnings miss puts further pressure on the Nasdaq

Wall Street was under pressure, especially Nasdaq futures, which were feeling the roughly 3 percent drop in Amazon (AMZN) on an earnings miss. On Thursday, the Nasdaq saw a big downside reversal. The S&P 500 was slightly lower, but the Dow hit another record high. (CNBC)

Dow components Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), and Merck (MRK) lead this morning's earnings list. American Airlines (AAL) and Baker Hughes (BHGE) are also out with quarterly results. There are no major companies set to issue earnings after the bell. (CNBC)

The first reading of second quarter GDP is out at 8:30 a.m. ET, with forecasts calling for a 2.7 percent annual growth rate following a 1.4 percent advance for the first quarter. The University of Michigan's final July consumer sentiment index is released at 10 a.m. ET. (CNBC)

With two trading days left in July, the Dow and S&P 500 were both tracking 2 percent gains and their best months since February. The Nasdaq's July advance so far was nearly double that and the index was poised for its best month since January. (CNBC)