Barclays suffers loss of $1.6 billion on Africa sale, CEO Staley says feels 'good about next chapter'

U.K. lender Barclays reported a net loss of £1.21 billion ($1.58 billion) for the first half of 2017, hit by the fall in sterling, a charge from the mis-selling of payment protection insurance and a loss from the sale of its Africa unit.



Here are the key metrics:

H1 profit before tax: £2.3 billion ($3.01 billion) before the impact of the Africa sale vs. expected £2.7 billion, according to an average of projections compiled by the bank.

CET1 ratio rises to 13.1 percent.

£2.5 billion loss recorded from the sale of its Africa unit.

Barclays sold 33 percent of its Africa unit with a loss of £1.4 billion, and a further £1.1 billion loss over the charge of that sale, it said in the earnings report. Shares were down 1.2 percent as markets opened in Europe on Friday.