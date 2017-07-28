    ×

    Earnings

    Barclays suffers loss of $1.6 billion on Africa sale, CEO Staley says feels 'good about next chapter'

        Barclays CEO: Earnings 'closes the restructuring of Barclays'
        Barclays CEO: Earnings 'closes the restructuring of Barclays'   

        U.K. lender Barclays reported a net loss of £1.21 billion ($1.58 billion) for the first half of 2017, hit by the fall in sterling, a charge from the mis-selling of payment protection insurance and a loss from the sale of its Africa unit.

        Here are the key metrics:

        • H1 profit before tax: £2.3 billion ($3.01 billion) before the impact of the Africa sale vs. expected £2.7 billion, according to an average of projections compiled by the bank.
        • CET1 ratio rises to 13.1 percent.
        • £2.5 billion loss recorded from the sale of its Africa unit.

        Barclays sold 33 percent of its Africa unit with a loss of £1.4 billion, and a further £1.1 billion loss over the charge of that sale, it said in the earnings report. Shares were down 1.2 percent as markets opened in Europe on Friday.

        Barclays CEO: Consumer indebtedness 'something we are mindful of'
        Barclays CEO: Consumer indebtedness 'something we are mindful of'   

        "We feel good about how the bank is positioned, our strategy of being a transatlantic, consumer, corporate and investment bank is now free of all the legacy issues," Jes Staley, chief executive of Barclays, told CNBC on Friday.

        Last month, the bank slashed its stake in Barclays Africa Group to 15 percent. The lender had spent almost a century as a major presence in the continent before switching its focus back to the U.K. and the United States.

        The sale of Barclays' Africa unit supported the bank's core capital ratio - a measure of a bank's capital strength - to 13.1 percent. The bank predicted this would rise to 13.4 percent once the full impact of the sale was included.

        "We are now a clean bank, restructuring is over," he added.

        Staley also explained the bank had set aside an additional £700 million in order to meet compensation claims for mis-selling payment protection insurance in the U.K.

        Barclays CEO: Executives trial having 'no impact' on business activity
        Barclays CEO: Executives trial having 'no impact' on business activity   

        Related Securities

        Symbol
        Price
        		  
        Change
        %Change
        BARC
        ---

        Playing

        Share this video...

        ×

        Watch Next...