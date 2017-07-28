    ×

    Bonds

    US Treasurys mostly lower as bond investors await GDP data

    U.S. government debt prices were mostly lower on Friday, as investors await key data releases including gross domestic product (GDP).

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note sat in the black at around 2.324 percent at 6.10 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was slightly up at 2.930 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

    On the data front, GDP data for the second quarter will be the talk of the town on Friday, with the figures expected to come out at 8.30 a.m. ET.

    The Employment Cost Index will also come out at 8.30 a.m. ET, followed by consumer sentiment at 10.00 a.m. ET.

    When it comes to the Federal Reserve, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari will be speaking at the Woodbury/St. Paul Chamber of Commerce event, in Oakdale.

    In the political sphere, the U.S. Senate blocked the Republicans most recent attempt to repeal Obamacare in a floor vote early Friday, dealing another blow which yet again delayed — for the time being — the key campaign goal that eludes the GOP six months into the Trump administration.

    Three GOP defections — Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and John McCain of Arizona — sank the measure in a 49-51 vote. McCain, who recently came back to the Senate after being diagnosed with brain cancer, cast his "no" vote to audible gasps on the chamber's floor, according to reporters there.

    In the energy sphere investor sentiment remained optimistic, supported by a recent fall in U.S. inventories and OPEC's continued efforts to rein in the market's oversupply.

    Despite the positive sentiment, oil prices were fluctuating between gains and losses during trade.

    No auctions are set to take place by the U.S. Treasury on Friday.

    —CNBC's Jacob Pramuk contributed to this report.

