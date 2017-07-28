Chevron shares flat after revenue beats estimates, profits rise from a year ago

Chevron on Friday reported quarterly revenues that beat Wall Street's expectations and profits that rose from a year ago as oil and gas prices and refining margins improved.

The oil major earned $1.5 billion, or 77 cents a share, in the second quarter, though it was not immediately clear whether the figures were comparable to year-ago earnings or analyst estimates due to reported impairments and gains from asset sales.

Shares of Chevron were slightly lower after the announcement.

If analysts exclude the items, Chevron profits came in above expectations. Excluding a $430 million impairment and other charges and a $160 million benefit from selling assets, Chevron posted an adjusted profit of 91 cents a share.

Analysts had expected Chevron to earn 87 cents a share on $32.09 billion in revenue.

The integrated oil and gas company generated $34.48 billion in revenue in the quarter, up from $29.2 billion in the year-ago period.

"Second quarter results improved substantially from a year ago and year-to-date net cash flow is positive," Chairman and CEO John Watson said in a statement. "We're delivering higher production with lower capital and operating expenditures."

Chevron's cash flow generated by its operations — a key metric in the oil and gas industry — was $8.9 billion, more than double last year's $3.7 billion.

The San Ramon, California-based oil giant pulled back spending from $12 billion in the year-ago period to $8.9 billion in the first half of 2017.

Chevron reported a loss in its U.S. oil and gas exploration and production business, while earnings rose internationally. Both the American and foreign operations benefited from higher oil prices.

Higher profit margins boosted Chevron's downstream business, which includes refining crude oil into fuels.

Chevron announced a $1.08 dividend on Wednesday, unchanged from the previous quarter.