Nia Wellman and Ayanna Bozeman (above) have managed to start their own moneymaking businesses before graduating college — through YouTube.

Wellman, 20, from Lithonia, Georgia, started making silly videos with her cousin and has managed to grow her YouTube channel to more than 94,000 subscribers. Most of the videos on her channel, Nia Imani, are tutorials on how to style natural African-American hair. The inspiration came from her own struggles to find other African-American women with her hair type on YouTube.

"I wanted to show girls who have hair like mine how to do their hair," said Wellman.

Natural-hair tutorials have grown over the past few years. Meechy Monroe, an African-American hair guru who was seen as a pioneer in raising this issue through social media, had more than 50,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel before passing away tragically from brain cancer.

Natural hair has become a big trend as more African-American women are starting to embrace their natural kinks. Nia Wellman is now one of many natural-hair gurus on YouTube. She is now making as much as $1,000 a month from her YouTube channel and has quit her student job to focus all of her energy on her new venture.

"I think after I graduate I'm not going to have a job job. If YouTube goes the way I want it to go for me, I'll probably just do YouTube," Wellman said.