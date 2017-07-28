Credit Suisse reports 78% profit surge as assets under management hit record

Credit Suisse reported a strong rise in net income for its second quarter on Friday, adding that assets under management had hit new highs for the bank.

Here are the key second-quarter metrics:

Net profit: $312.6 million vs. expected $311.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters.

Revenue: $5.36 billion vs. expected $5.35 billion, according to Thomson Reuters.

The Swiss banking group reported record assets under management of $737 billion for the second quarter, up 8 percent on the year. The increase was largely driven by its wealth management division, which saw net new assets of $23.4 billion, a 12 percent increase on the previous year and the bank's strongest asset inflows in six years.

Net profit was up 78 percent year-on-year while net income came in at 899 million Swiss ($927 million) francs for the first half of this year. This compared to a net loss of 132 million Swiss francs for the same period last year.

Tidjane Thiam, the chief executive officer of Credit Suisse, stated in a press release: "We are now midway through the execution of our three-year strategic plan and our strategy is working: We are making good progress against our key objectives.

"Our focus on the global wealth management opportunity is paying off, with growing net new assets and record global assets under management growing at 8 percent in this first half."

The bank said its wealth management division had been sheltered from low volatility and geopolitical concerns, but added that its more market dependent activities will continue to feel these effects going forward.