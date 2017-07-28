Don’t accept a promotion unless you know the answer to these 3 questions

"Let's be honest, there are people who are easier/more pleasant to work with, and there are some who are not. If your promotion has you changing teams and/or who you'll be reporting to, you need to be sure these are people you feel like you'll be successful with, before accepting the new position."

Understanding the ins and outs of a promotion offer are just as important as the dollars and cents. Similar to a salary negotiation, it's important that you remember that this is a conversation with back and forth, and it's expected that you will ask questions of your manager.

By asking key questions about the technicalities, you can get to the bottom of whether the promotion, and all of the responsibilities associated with it, are on par with what you want for your bank account and your career.

