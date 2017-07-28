Early movers: MRK, AAL, COL, AMZN, SBUX, INTC & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Merck – The drug maker reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.01 per share, 14 cents above estimates, with revenue beating forecasts as well. Merck's profit was up 61.5 percent from a year earlier, bolstered by demand for its cancer drug Keytruda.

American Airlines Group – The carrier came in 5 cents above estimates with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.92 per share, with revenue slightly above forecasts. American also saw the key metric of revenue per available seat mile rise by 5.7 percent compared to a year earlier.

Rockwell Collins – The maker of aircraft components exceeded Street forecasts by 6 cents with adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.64 per share, while revenue also exceeded estimates. Rockwell Collins benefited from its acquisition of B/E Aerospace, a maker of aircraft interiors.

Amazon.com — The online retail giant earned 40 cents per share for its latest quarter, well below the consensus estimate of $1.42. Revenue did come in above estimates, but Amazon invested heavily in growth areas such as video content. It also forecast a possible operating loss for the current quarter.

Starbucks – Starbucks matched Street forecasts with adjusted quarterly earnings of 55 cents per share, though revenue came in below estimates. The coffee chain also gave a cautious forecast for the current quarter, and announced it would shut down all 379 of its Teavana stores.

Intel – Intel beat estimates by four cents with adjusted quarterly profit of 72 cents per share, while the chipmaker's revenue came in above estimates. Intel also raised its full-year revenue outlook, amid a more optimistic outlook for its personal computer business.

Expedia – Expedia fell four cents shy of estimates, reporting adjusted quarterly profit of 89 cents per share, though the travel website operator did post consensus-beating revenue. Gross bookings – a key metric for Expedia – also fell short of expectations.

Electronic Arts – Electronic Arts posted adjusted quarterly profit of 36 cents per share, beating estimates of 27 cents, while the video game maker's revenue was also above consensus forecasts. The results were helped by demand for its most popular titles like "The Sims", but shares were pressured in after-hours trading after they reached a record high during the regular session.

Mattel – Mattel lost 14 cents per share for its latest quarter, wider than the nine cents forecast by analysts. The toy maker also saw revenue fall short as global sales of its flagship Barbie brand fell five percent.

First Solar – First Solar reported adjusted quarterly profit of 64 cents per share, well above the four cent consensus estimate. The solar company's revenue also beat forecasts by a wide margin, and gave an upbeat forecast for the full year as pricing in the solar market firms.

Boston Beer – Boston Beer earned $2.35 per share for the second quarter, far outstripping the $1.41 consensus estimate. The brewer of Sam Adams beer also reported revenue above Street forecasts, as it sees increased revenue per barrel produced.

Align Technology – Align reported second quarter profit of 85 cents per share, 12 cents above estimates, with revenue also beating forecasts. The maker of the Invisalign dental brace system also gave an upbeat revenue forecast and said Invisalign case volume for the current quarter would be up 30 percent or more from a year ago.

Barclays – Barclays reported a $1.57 billion first-half loss, following a sizable impact from the sale of the European bank's Africa business.

UBS – UBS reported a $1.21 billion profit for the second quarter, beating analyst forecasts, but the bank gave a cautious second-half outlook.

Wells Fargo – Wells Fargo will reimburse about $80 million to 570,000 customers. The refund involves borrowers who were wrongly charged for car loan insurance.

Ford – The automaker's Explorer models are under increased scrutiny from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which is expanding an investigation of reports of exhaust odors in vehicle compartments. About 1.3 million vehicles are affected, covering model years 2011 through 2017.

Amgen – Amgen was granted priority review for its request to add heart-related benefits to the label for its injectable cholesterol drug Repatha.

Weyerhaeuser – Weyerhaeuser reported adjusted quarterly profit of 28 cents per share, beating forecasts by 1 cent, while the forest products company's revenue came in slightly below consensus. The company said all its businesses were performing well and that it is poised to benefit from a strong housing market.