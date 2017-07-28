    ×

    European markets open lower; UBS, BNP Paribas, Barclays report earnings

    European bourses opened lower on Friday morning after U.S. tech shares retreated from recent highs and investors reacted to a deluge of earnings reports.

    The pan-European Stoxx 600 was 0.67 percent lower shortly after the opening bell with all sectors and major bourses in negative territory.

    On Wall Street, investors were unsettled by a sudden drop in technology and transport shares on Thursday. Amazon – up almost 40 percent this year – posted a slump in profits Thursday and slipped 3 percent after the closing bell.

    Back in Europe, BNP Paribas, Barclays, Banco Santander and Monte di Paschi di Siena are all scheduled to report their latest figures on Friday.

    Switzerland's largest bank, UBS, posted better-than-expected profits in the second quarter of the year on Friday. The lender reported 1.174 billion Swiss francs ($1.21 billion) in second-quarter net profits, up 14 percent on a year earlier.

