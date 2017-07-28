    ×

    Energy

    Exxon Mobil shares fall 2% as profits double, but still fall short of Street expectations

    57325564
    Scott Olson | Getty Images

    Shares of Exxon Mobil on Friday reported quarterly earnings that fell slightly short of analysts expectations but nevertheless doubled from the same period last year.

    Shares of Exxon were trading down 2 percent in pre-market trading. See the latest market action here.

    The oil major earned $3.4 billion, or 78 cents a share in the second quarter, $1.7 billion, or 41 cents a share, in the year ago period.

    Exxon posted $62.9 billion in revenue, up 9 percent from $57.7 billion last year.

    Analysts had expected Exxon to to post earnings of 84 cents a share on $61.9 billion in revenue.

    "These solid results across our businesses were driven by higher commodity prices and a continued focus on operations and business fundamentals," Darren Woods, chairman and CEO of Exxon said in a statement. "Our job is to grow long-term value by investing in our integrated portfolio of opportunities that succeed regardless of market conditions."

    Analyst: Why we think Exxon investigation is big deal
    Analyst: Why we think Exxon investigation is big deal   

    The world's largest publicly traded oil company continues to drive down costs amid a tough price environment. Spending on capital expenditures and exploration fell 24 percent to $3.9 billion.

    Exxon's cash flow generated by its operations — a key metric of financial health in the oil and gas industry — were $6.9 billion, up from $4.6 billion a year ago.

    Earnings in the upstream sector, which includes exploration and production of oil, rose by $890 million from last year to $1.2 billion, as Exxon's oil and gas fetched a higher price.

    Exxon also saw earnings in its downstream business rise $560 million to $1.4 billion, primarily due to better margins in its operations in the segment, which includes refining crude oil into fuels.

    In Exxon's chemicals business, earnings fell $232 million to $985 million as margins weakened.

    Exxon declared a 77-cents quarterly divided on Wednesday, unchanged from the prior quarter.

    Q2 Highlights and Headwinds

    This week, Exxon said it made a significant oil discovery off the coast of Guyana in South America, a key growth region for the company. In June, Exxon decided to develop the first phase of the nearby Liza field, one of the largest oil discoveries in the last 10 years, projecting it will start producing in 2020.

    The Irving, Texas-based company also announced in May it would begin operating Mobil-branded gas stations in Mexico in the second half of the year.

    The oil major faced a number of headwinds in the second quarter. Shareholders approved a vote asking Exxon to disclose risks to its business posed by climate change initiatives.

    New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman also forged ahead with an investigation into Exxon, alleging in June the company is "perpetrating an ongoing fraudulent scheme" that misstates the value of its assets, a charge Exxon called "inflammatory, reckless and false."

    Those troubles continued last week when the Treasury Department fined Exxon for violating sanctions against Russia. The company has launched a legal challenge to the finding.

    This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

    Exxon sues U.S. cver $2 million fine for oil joint venture with Russia
    Exxon sues U.S. over $2 million fine for oil joint venture with Russia   

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    XOM
    ---
    OIL
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...