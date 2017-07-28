Exxon Mobil shares fall 2% as profits double, but still fall short of Street expectations

Shares of Exxon Mobil on Friday reported quarterly earnings that fell slightly short of analysts expectations but nevertheless doubled from the same period last year.

Shares of Exxon were trading down 2 percent in pre-market trading. See the latest market action here.

The oil major earned $3.4 billion, or 78 cents a share in the second quarter, $1.7 billion, or 41 cents a share, in the year ago period.

Exxon posted $62.9 billion in revenue, up 9 percent from $57.7 billion last year.

Analysts had expected Exxon to to post earnings of 84 cents a share on $61.9 billion in revenue.

"These solid results across our businesses were driven by higher commodity prices and a continued focus on operations and business fundamentals," Darren Woods, chairman and CEO of Exxon said in a statement. "Our job is to grow long-term value by investing in our integrated portfolio of opportunities that succeed regardless of market conditions."