New study says save at least 11% of your income for retirement—here are 5 ways to do that

A new report from the International Longevity Centre — UK (ILC-UK) finds that Americans should be saving at least 11 percent, ideally more like 20 percent, of their income if they want "to achieve an adequate retirement income," which it defines as 70 percent of your earnings throughout your working life.

That's a lot more than the typical American has socked away. According to the Economic Policy Institute, "nearly half of families have no retirement account savings at all."

Here are five strategies that will help you get to that 11 percent mark.