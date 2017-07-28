Key earnings, GDP data set to take center stage on Wall Street

AbbVie, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Merck, American Airlines Group and TransCanada are some of the major names set to publish earnings.



On the data front, GDP data for the second quarter will be the talk of the town on Friday, with the data expected to come out at 8.30 a.m. ET.



The Employment Cost Index will also come out at 8.30 a.m. ET, followed by consumer sentiment at 10.00 a.m. ET.



Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari will be speaking at a Woodbury/St. Paul Chamber of Commerce event, in Oakdale.



In the political sphere, the U.S. Senate blocked the Republicans most recent attempt to repeal Obamacare in a floor vote early Friday, dealing another blow which yet again delayed — for the time being — the key campaign goal that eludes the GOP six months into the Trump administration.



Three GOP defections — Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and John McCain of Arizona — sank the measure in a 49-51 vote. McCain, who recently came back to the Senate after being diagnosed with brain cancer, cast his "no" vote to audible gasps on the chamber's floor, according to reporters there.