Key earnings, GDP data set to take center stage on Wall Street

U.S. stock index futures to a lower open on Friday, as the earnings overload and the GDP data release continues to keep investors busy.
After a whirlwind of earnings releases seen this week, Friday will deliver a lighter batch, however these earnings are still expected to keep investors on their toes.
AbbVie, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Merck, American Airlines Group and TransCanada are some of the major names set to publish earnings.
On the data front, GDP data for the second quarter will be the talk of the town on Friday, with the data expected to come out at 8.30 a.m. ET.
The Employment Cost Index will also come out at 8.30 a.m. ET, followed by consumer sentiment at 10.00 a.m. ET.
Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari will be speaking at a Woodbury/St. Paul Chamber of Commerce event, in Oakdale.
In the political sphere, the U.S. Senate blocked the Republicans most recent attempt to repeal Obamacare in a floor vote early Friday, dealing another blow which yet again delayed — for the time being — the key campaign goal that eludes the GOP six months into the Trump administration.
Three GOP defections — Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and John McCain of Arizona — sank the measure in a 49-51 vote. McCain, who recently came back to the Senate after being diagnosed with brain cancer, cast his "no" vote to audible gasps on the chamber's floor, according to reporters there.
In the energy sphere investor sentiment remained optimistic, supported by a recent fall in U.S. inventories and OPEC's continued efforts to rein in the market's oversupply.
Despite the positive sentiment, oil prices were fluctuating between gains and losses during trade, with U.S. crude hovering around $49.05, and Brent around $51.75 per barrel at 5.50 a.m. ET.
In Europe, bourses were trading in the red in morning trade, while Asia-Pacific markets finished trade under pressure. In the previous session, U.S. stocks ended trade mixed.
—CNBC's Jacob Pramuk contributed to this report.