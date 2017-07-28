Malcolm Gladwell: I'm not a risk-taker, but here's why you should be

Bestselling author Malcolm Gladwell may not be a huge risk-taker, but he thinks you should be.

"I'm not a good example of a risk-taker," he told CNBC Make It at OZY Fest.

But in fact he took one of the biggest risks of his life when he was just 20 years old: "It's not that much of a risk, but I'm a Canadian who immigrated to another country, and came to this country not knowing a single person, to do a job that I got fired from within two months."

Moving to a new country may seem like a big risk to most, but Gladwell wishes he had traveled even further. "I would have told my 21-year-old self to leave North America," he says.