    Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Friday morning

    An employee secures customers' orders with bubble wrap before they are shipped at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Tracy, Calif.
    Fred Greaves | Reuters
    An employee secures customers' orders with bubble wrap before they are shipped at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Tracy, Calif.

    STOCKS/ECONOMY

    -Stock futures are lower, especially tech stocks, after Thursday's mixed close. The big data news will be the much-awaited first read on second quarter GDP coming out at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Economists have raised their forecast for second quarter GDP to 2.9 percent.

    OBAMACARE REPLACEMENT

    -The Senate failed to pass the so-called "skinny bill" to replace parts of Obamacare. Three GOP senators, John McCain, Lisa Murkowski, and Susan Collins, joined all 48 Democrats to kill it.

    AMAZON NUMBERS

    -Amazon shares are still taking a hit in the pre-market after a big miss on profits in its earnings report Thursday, but analysts say investors should focus on the company's growing revenues that beat expectations.

