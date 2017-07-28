Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Friday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are lower, especially tech stocks, after Thursday's mixed close. The big data news will be the much-awaited first read on second quarter GDP coming out at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Economists have raised their forecast for second quarter GDP to 2.9 percent.

OBAMACARE REPLACEMENT

-The Senate failed to pass the so-called "skinny bill" to replace parts of Obamacare. Three GOP senators, John McCain, Lisa Murkowski, and Susan Collins, joined all 48 Democrats to kill it.

AMAZON NUMBERS

-Amazon shares are still taking a hit in the pre-market after a big miss on profits in its earnings report Thursday, but analysts say investors should focus on the company's growing revenues that beat expectations.