Why the ousting of the Pakistan prime minister is such a big deal

Pakistan is likely to face serious political and economic instability after the country's three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is ousted from power by the Supreme Court following a corruption investigation into his family's wealth.

"He is no more eligible to be an honest member of the parliament, and he ceases to be holding the office of prime minister," Judge Ejaz Afzal Khan said in court, Reuters reported.

But the nuclear-armed country is now set for political uncertainty with no clear successor in place.