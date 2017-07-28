The no-nonsense advice Samantha Bee would give her 18-year-old self

Samantha Bee has plenty of 18-year-old fans who'd like to emulate the Daily Show alum's success.

But if the "Full Frontal" star were to go back in time and give her 18-year-old self one piece of advice it would be this: Focus on yourself.

"I would tell the 18-year-old me to not pay any attention to what other people think of you," she told CNBC Make It at OZY Fest. "Not only does it not matter what they think of you, but they're also very busy thinking about themselves and they're not actually thinking about you."

Bee explains that focusing on your own goals and aspirations doesn't mean you need to ignore your critics completely, but doing so can serve an important purpose. "I wouldn't tell people that they shouldn't listen to their haters, I just personally don't because I want to be a happy person," she says.