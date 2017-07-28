Tech set to drag US stocks lower after Amazon's big earnings miss

U.S. equities were set for a lower open on Friday as large-cap tech stocks followed Amazon.com lower.
Nasdaq 100 futures pointed to a loss of 0.7 percent at the open, while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average were poised to fall 0.25 percent and 33.5 points, respectively.
Shares of the e-commerce giant fell 3.36 percent in the premarket on the back of much weaker-than-expected quarterly results. Amazon posted second-quarter earnings per share of 40 cents. Analysts polled by Reuters expected earnings of $1.42 a share. Sales, however, came in above expectations.
Stocks from other major tech companies also fell, including Apple, Netflix and Google-parent Alphabet. The fall came a day after the tech sector dragged the broader market lower as investors took profits off the table.
"Even in retreat, large technology names dragged the broader indices around like a ragdoll," Jeremy Klein, chief market strategist at FBN Securities, said in a note Friday.
The major indexes notched a record high Thursday before tech rolled late-morning Thursday.
In economic news, U.S. economic growth for the second quarter came in-line with expectations, the Commerce Department said Friday.
The U.S. economy grew at an annualized rate of 2.6 percent, matching Reuters' estimate. Stock futures remained lower following the data release.