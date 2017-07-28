Tech set to drag US stocks lower after Amazon's big earnings miss

Stocks from other major tech companies also fell, including Apple, Netflix and Google-parent Alphabet. The fall came a day after the tech sector dragged the broader market lower as investors took profits off the table.

"Even in retreat, large technology names dragged the broader indices around like a ragdoll," Jeremy Klein, chief market strategist at FBN Securities, said in a note Friday.

The major indexes notched a record high Thursday before tech rolled late-morning Thursday.

In economic news, U.S. economic growth for the second quarter came in-line with expectations, the Commerce Department said Friday.

The U.S. economy grew at an annualized rate of 2.6 percent, matching Reuters' estimate. Stock futures remained lower following the data release.