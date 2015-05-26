CNBC’s Scott Cohn discusses the point system CNBC uses to comprise its list for the Top States for Business. He reveals a hint from the 2017 ‘Top State’ which is being kept under wraps until Tuesday. » Read More
CNBC's Scott Cohn, talks about the point system CNBC uses to comprise its list for the Top States for Business. » Read More
The war for workers is heating up among the states as companies of all sizes try to deal with a skills shortage.
California is barring state-funded travel to four U.S. states that it deems discriminate against the LGBT community.
The Trump administration's immigration crackdown is bad for Silicon Valley and America's future as a global tech leader, say experts.
Carrier's plant in Indianapolis — the poster child for President Trump's pledge to save US jobs — is planning layoffs next month.
Here's how CNBC's Top States for Business grades the states based on the qualities they deem most important in attracting business.
CNBC's America's Top States for Business has a new factor: President Trump's egging of all 50 states into a business dealmaking war.
President Trump's move to overhaul NAFTA could end up hurting workers in states that heavily supported him.
While Trump will inherit a generally strong economy, the recovery in state finances is losing steam.
CNBC's Scott Cohn reports a special edition of CNBC's Top States for Business with a particular focus on which of these states have the most to benefit - or lose - from the Trump administration's business views.
The opioid drug crisis could become a big hurdle for states wooing businesses by touting their great quality of life and workforce.
In an era of increasing state government transparency, finding out who has the highest-paid public job remains a difficult task.
The 19 states that have not expanded Medicaid have seen less dramatic reductions in uninsured rates than expansion states.
Gov. Cuomo's economic plan to revitalize manufacturing in New York has helped attract big names like SolarCity, but it's under scrutiny.
Critics say Donald Trump's immigration policies will wreck the US economy. These five states in particular could be the biggest casualties.
Key factors make a state an attractive place to set up shop. What states are doing to lure businesses — and entice them to stay.
CNBC's data analysis reveals the states that have outperformed all others in terms of economic opportunity over the last 10 years.
The Small Business Survey provides insight to Main Street opinions on regulation and hot issues facing smaller firms.
CNBC's annual study measures all 50 states on more than 60 different metrics.
