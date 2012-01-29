    Your Money Your Vote

    • Efforts to Curb Social Spending Face Resistance
      Emboldened by gains in Congress, Democrats appear less willing to compromise in “fiscal cliff" talks on cuts to entitlement programs like Medicare and Social Security, The New York Times reports.

    • Democrats Threaten Payroll Tax Cut Consensus
      Congress is examining ideas to allow effective tax rates to rise for the wealthy without technically raising the top tax rate, The New York Times reports.

    • Hedge Funds Cite 'Fiscal Cliff' as Top Concern: Survey
      Following President Obama’s re-election on Tuesday, CEOs, investors and other business leaders pushed for a solution to the looming "fiscal cliff" and for corporate tax reform.

    • Grover Norquist, president of Americans for Tax Reform (ATR).
      The Republicans’ majority in the House means they have a mandate to not raise taxes, Grover Norquist, president of Americans for Tax Reform, told CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” on Thursday.

    • Asian Investors Breathe Sigh of Relief as Obama Wins
      European citizens and political leaders welcomed President Barack Obama’s re-election Wednesday. European money was less enthusiastic, the New York Times reports.

    • President Obama speaks Dec. 6, 2012, while visiting a home in northern Virginia to discuss his plan to extend tax cuts for 98 percent of Americans.
      With the presidential election over, Wall Street titans who supported Mitt Romney now face the prospect of having to mend fences with the Obama administration.  The New York Times reports.

    • Why 'Fiscal Cliff' May Be Bigger Threat Than You Think
      Following President Obama’s re-election on Tuesday, CEOs, investors and other business leaders are pushing for Congress and the president to reach a deal on the looming “fiscal cliff.”

    • Obama Re-elected as Crucial Ohio Goes His Way
      Any euphoria the Obama administration feels is likely erased by the thought of getting a second term agenda passed through a still divided Congress.

    • ‘Fiscal Cliff’ Is a Financial Superstorm: Aetna CEO
      Congress should act during the lame duck session to solve the country’s looming fiscal problems, Aetna CEO Mark Bertolini told CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Wednesday.

    • For Investors, More Fed Easing, Cliff ‘Heart Attack’
      An election that was supposed to be about change actually could end up being an intensified dose of more of the same for investors.

    • With Politics Done, Obama to Focus on 'History Books': Ross
      With control of Congress unchanged, billionaire investor Wilbur Ross expects President Barack Obama to start thinking about his legacy during his second term by reaching across the aisle to build consensus.

    • Obama Wins 8 of the Nation’s 10 Wealthiest Counties

      In an election that often focused on debates about class warfare, President Barack Obama was favored over multimillionaire businessman Mitt Romney in eight of the nation’s 10 wealthiest counties.

    • Dismayed at Obama Win but…Good for Stocks: Gartman
      Barack Obama’s re-election as President of the United States was unexpected and is disappointing, but will in all likelihood boost stock markets, Dennis Gartman, founder of the Gartman Letter told CNBC Wednesday.

    • Obama Re-elected as Crucial Ohio Goes His Way
      Republican senator Lindsey Graham’s remark that there weren’t enough “angry white guys” to bring Republicans to power seemed prophetic in the light of President Barack Obama’s victory.

    • Two-Term Presidency Musings
      For the third Presidency in a row, a President has been re-elected to serve a second term (Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama).

    • Had It With Election Ads?
      As for what President Obama and Mitt Romney say they will do if elected, here's a look at their ideas for the economy and the related issue of debt.

    • Decision 2012: Doctors Fight Over Obamacare Provision
      Republican Mitt Romney has promised that if he wins the White House, he will derail the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare. As he and the President debate the costs and benefits of providing healthcare to all, behind the scenes, one part of the new law is being fought ferociously by many doctors — the mandatory move to electronic medical records.

