Former Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker told CNBC his namesake rule has already changed how Wall Street does business. » Read More
By: Javier E. David
Both spending cuts and added revenues should be part of a final agreement to the “fiscal cliff” battle raging in Washington, Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein said Wednesday. » Read More
By: Reuters with CNBC.com
Sen. Harry Reid said Tuesday that "fiscal cliff" talks have made little progress, sending stocks down, while Senate Republican Mitch McConnell ripped into President Obama for taking his argument on the road. » Read More
Emboldened by gains in Congress, Democrats appear less willing to compromise in “fiscal cliff" talks on cuts to entitlement programs like Medicare and Social Security, The New York Times reports.
Congress is examining ideas to allow effective tax rates to rise for the wealthy without technically raising the top tax rate, The New York Times reports.
Following President Obama’s re-election on Tuesday, CEOs, investors and other business leaders pushed for a solution to the looming "fiscal cliff" and for corporate tax reform.
The Republicans’ majority in the House means they have a mandate to not raise taxes, Grover Norquist, president of Americans for Tax Reform, told CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” on Thursday.
European citizens and political leaders welcomed President Barack Obama’s re-election Wednesday. European money was less enthusiastic, the New York Times reports.
With the presidential election over, Wall Street titans who supported Mitt Romney now face the prospect of having to mend fences with the Obama administration. The New York Times reports.
Any euphoria the Obama administration feels is likely erased by the thought of getting a second term agenda passed through a still divided Congress.
Congress should act during the lame duck session to solve the country’s looming fiscal problems, Aetna CEO Mark Bertolini told CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Wednesday.
An election that was supposed to be about change actually could end up being an intensified dose of more of the same for investors.
With control of Congress unchanged, billionaire investor Wilbur Ross expects President Barack Obama to start thinking about his legacy during his second term by reaching across the aisle to build consensus.
In an election that often focused on debates about class warfare, President Barack Obama was favored over multimillionaire businessman Mitt Romney in eight of the nation’s 10 wealthiest counties.
Barack Obama’s re-election as President of the United States was unexpected and is disappointing, but will in all likelihood boost stock markets, Dennis Gartman, founder of the Gartman Letter told CNBC Wednesday.
Republican senator Lindsey Graham’s remark that there weren’t enough “angry white guys” to bring Republicans to power seemed prophetic in the light of President Barack Obama’s victory.
For the third Presidency in a row, a President has been re-elected to serve a second term (Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama).
As for what President Obama and Mitt Romney say they will do if elected, here's a look at their ideas for the economy and the related issue of debt.
Republican Mitt Romney has promised that if he wins the White House, he will derail the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare. As he and the President debate the costs and benefits of providing healthcare to all, behind the scenes, one part of the new law is being fought ferociously by many doctors — the mandatory move to electronic medical records.