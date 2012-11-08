House Republicans Have a Mandate on Taxes: Norquist

The Republicans' majority in the House means they have a mandate against raising taxes, Grover Norquist, president of Americans for Tax Reform, told CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" on Thursday.

"We just elected a Republican House that has been elected repeatedly with almost all of them making a written commitment to their constituents not to raise taxes," Norquist, long an advocate for tax reform, said. (Read More: Boehner Extends Olive Branch on 'Fiscal Cliff.' )

He said that gives them more of a mandate than President Barack Obama, who was re-elected with only a 2 percent margin and 9 million fewer votes than in the last election.