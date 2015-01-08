The CEOs of International Paper and Schneider Electric have reacted to President Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement. » Read More
The CEO of European utility firm Enel would be "extremely disappointed" if the U.S. pulls out of the landmark Paris Agreement.
45,000 people in the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu are set to get access to renewable energy, the World Bank has said.
Weather forecasting is critical to smart energy. A new field for Total, to promote reliable, affordable smart energy with the IssyGrid project in France.
At MIT, researchers want to transform the way we think about solar power.
Here's a look at some of President Trump's tweets and comments on global warming and climate change.
The UN secretary general has restated the importance of the Paris Agreement in a speech.
Poor air quality could push back down the cost of buying a house in some areas.
Renewable energy investment commitments from a business unit of GE now exceed $15 billion.
Sustainable Energy takes a look at a vast, innovative solar farm in France.
UN Environment and Formula-E have partnered to raise awareness of electric vehicles and their benefits.
Almost 10 million people worked in renewables last year, according to a new report.
Unilever has announced that 15 of its U.K. sites are using electricity from renewable sources.
Solar power helps user countries become energy self-sufficient. See why Total believes why solar is to play a leading role in the global energy mix.
A new report from the OECD says that the tackling climate change could help economic growth.
The image of the South Pole as a barren, white landscape looks set to change.
Sustainable Energy takes a look at how innovation is changing homes in Japan.
A large windfarm off the coast of Liverpool Bay is set to be officially opened later today.
GE has partnered with an Ethiopian university to help boost renewable energy skills in the country.
Tetra Pak now uses renewable electricity for over one third of its total yearly consumption.
