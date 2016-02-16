The big data boom is headed for a bust. Time to think small

To understand anything in business, you need to track it. When it comes to sales, logistics, customer service, employee performance, call centers, and all of the other initiatives that drive a business, knowing how you are doing is the first step in understanding how to do it better. On the flip side, all of this data is meaningless unless it can be converted to insight. While I often hear that people are "drowning in data," the problem is typically not one of size. It's the ability to cut through the noise and zero in on what's most important.

Instead of making our lives easier and enhancing our productivity, big data efforts have actually resulted in more work — further time and energy spent aggregating, analyzing, interpreting, and explaining. Employees spend numerous cycles preparing data for analysis instead of articulating the results of the analysis. Or, in other cases, organizations are sitting on a treasure trove of data that they aren't doing anything with, when it could be turned into new revenue opportunities. Valuable data that could be productized and monetized sits unused simply due to lack of time and resources.



In an ideal world, data would work for us. We'd be able to quickly glean insight to foster new product development, deliver relevant information to our customers, and ultimately make more informed business decisions.

I'm not alone in my prediction that the era of blind optimism surrounding big data is waning. Gartner research revealed that demonstrating value from big data is the No. 1 challenge among those planning investment. This research points to an imminent shift towards businesses caring less about data gathering, and more about how to act on the data and use it. New data processing technologies like Hadoop and Spark have helped to make massive data more accessible but, more often than not, data projects still falter as organizations aren't sure what to do with the data after it is collected.

So how can businesses smartly use their data? How do businesses reach a balance of using data to improve their business without getting stuck in the trap of too much data and too little time? I suggest the following approach. Don't start with tracking and managing all your data. Start with your business challenge. While too much data has certainly become a problem, it has also been the catalyst for new technologies that have emerged to overcome these challenges. One of those new technologies is advanced natural language generation (Advanced NLG), which renders the analysis of data into natural language. Advanced NLG platforms start with a narrative-driven experience versus a needle-in-the-haystack approach to data analysis. What does this mean? The system is designed to first understand what you are trying to communicate, and to whom. What is the goal of the communication, or report, or alert, etc.? And, who is the intended audience for the information? Is it one executive, or a team of salespeople, or a segment of your customer base?

Once the goal and objective has been identified, the platform only uses the data it knows it needs to perform the analysis and generate the desired communication. The desired communication is delivered in the form of natural language like a human wrote it and that anyone can comprehend.

Take, for example, a credit card company that we worked with recently. In addition to its core offering, the credit card company is also a data company (many companies are also becoming data companies as more transactions increasingly take place digitally). It gathers tons of data and performs analytics on its merchants' activities, customers, and the when, where, and how they buy. By starting with all of the available data versus narrowing in on a deeper set of insights, the monthly merchant reports they sent out contained simple findings like average customer spend per month, compared to the previous month and year, and the data was primarily represented through graphs and charts. The reports were extremely generic and absent of actionable advice, resulting in low readership and utilization, which ultimately diminished the value of the service to its merchants.