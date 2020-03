A look at the top 20 portfolio managers, here and abroad

*Methodology: Ranks are purely quantitative, based on the information ratio of the fund(s) the manager has run between 03/31/2013 and 03/31/2016 with benchmarks applied at the fund level by Citywire. Funds and managers are excluded from the analysis if there are more than four co-managers named on a portfolio. The metholdolgy is approved by AKG actuaries in the United Kingdom. Citywire tracks more than 15,000 fund mangers running 23,500 funds in 41 countries. The managers of the funds are verified each and every quarter to ensure fair attribution. Where a manager runs more than one fund in the same sector against the same benchmark, their risk adjusted returns are taken as an average. Equally, if a fund manager runs two funds in two different sectors, then an average of their sector level risk adjusted returns from both sectors is used.