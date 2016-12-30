On Feb. 11, scientists announced they had detected gravitational waves rippling through space. Gravitational waves are echoes from the collision of two black holes billions of years ago.

The discovery confirmed the existence of the phenomena articulated by Albert Einstein about 100 years earlier. Four months later, that same group of scientists detected the waves again.

"Gravitational waves are a different kind of information, and it is a kind of information we have never had before, these two detections," Dave Reitze, a professor of physics at the University of Florida, and the executive director of the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory, told CNBC in June.

"This is a new kind of astronomy, this is a new frontier for high-energy astrophysics," he said. "It will let us look at these events in ways that nobody else can look at them."