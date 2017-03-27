This Indian woman is shattering the glass ceiling for celebrity pay

Who won the Rio Olympics per capita? 12:19 AM ET Mon, 22 Aug 2016 | 00:48

She commands a premium of easily 50 percent over her female peers. And while Kohli, a veritable demigod in India, is a clear winner, no other current cricketer has the X-factor to compete with Sindhu in star power, industry insiders said.

Marketers say Sindhu stands for grit and hard work in their eyes, and her image can be both girl-next-door and glamorous.

"Ours is a new product and Sindhu is also a new star. As she grows stronger so will our brand," said Amit Anand, joint managing director of the company that markets the Apis Himalaya honey brand, adding that Sindhu was the first celebrity he'd ever hired.

While sponsors are always on the lookout to cash in on an instant hit, Sindhu's team said it is looking beyond those seeking a short piggyback on Olympic glory.

"We don't want advertisers flirting with her success, but who are interested in marriage. She is still to peak in her career — there is still a lot of potential. Sindhu's endorsement fee can easily go up to 15 million rupees (about $230,000) a day," said Mishra.

His optimism is based on the fact that Sindhu is still only 21 and could well be the Indian contingent's flag bearer at the next Olympics in Tokyo.

"In a way, [advertisers] are associating with the captain of the Indian Olympic contingent," added Mishra.

For her part, Sindhu said she stays focused on the game.

"I don't follow these number games and I am happy focusing only on my performance on the court, and the rest — as they say — follows," the ace shuttler told CNBC.

Sindhu has followed her Olympic performance with wins at the China Open, second place at the Hong Kong Open and a quarterfinal place in the prestigious All England Championships.