Mortgage lender woos millennial buyers with one-month’s supply of free avocado toast

It turns out you can have it all: a home of your own and your regular avocado toast.

For the entire month of July, wealth management firm SoFi will award anyone who takes out a mortgage through the service a month's worth of avocado toast, delivered straight to their door.

The gimmick is a tongue-in-cheek response to the viral comments of 35-year-old Melbourne millionaire and property mogul Tim Gurner, who asserted on a recent episode of Australia's "60 Minutes" that spending too much on avocado toast is the reason millennials can't afford to buy homes.